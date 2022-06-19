Letter to Editor: Chestertown’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force

I am delighted to reach out in my role as the Chair of Chestertown’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Task Force. I was struck by something I recently read when researching the ARPA compliance and reporting guidelines; “The hardest thing to do in government is to deal with one-time money and not waste it.”

ARPA, for many of us, is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and the expectations surrounding the most appropriate use of these funds is highly elevated and discussed. US Treasury guidelines remind us that ARPA has “potential to catalyze broader economic recovery and rebuilding.” ARPA presents a historic opportunity for the Town of Chestertown to make a lasting economic and community impact – one that every person in Chestertown wants to get right. COVID has turned our economies and lives upside down. As we recover, the driving mission of our Town Council is to make the best decisions for the Town of Chestertown with these ARPA funds.

The ARPA Advisory Task Force members were specifically appointed to help advance a measured and managed process for community funding requests, advise the Town, and make recommendations to the Mayor and the Town Council.

There is no cookie cutter approach to follow. The ARPA Advisory Task Force selected an application process to evaluate fund requests for the Town Council and ensure the requests are consistent with ARPA guidelines – addressing the immediate and long-term negative health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. When you consider all the impacts of COVID, as well as existing gaps and disparities, you quickly realize there will be many competing priorities vying for these funds. It is important to identify where the biggest needs are and what will have the greatest economic and community impact. The ARPA Advisory Task Force reviews, ranks, and recommends applicants in accordance with the Final Ruling from the US Treasury, the guidance from the State of Maryland, and the directives from our Town elected officials.

As the June 30, 2022, deadline approaches for qualified organizations to submit a letter of intent for review to the ARPA Advisory Task Force, I wanted to take an opportunity to reach out with a few reminders: