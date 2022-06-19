Call For Artists – Epicure, RiverArts’ August Exhibit

Epicure: 1. “One with sensitive and discriminating tastes especially in food or wine.” 2. archaic : “One devoted to sensual pleasure and luxurious living.” (Merriam-Webster)
What gives you pleasure? A glass of Chateau Lafite Rothschild?A garden of peonies, a silky scarf? Morning coffee in your favorite mug? Perhaps it is a plate of Fig Newtons and a glass of milk.
RiverArts invites all artists to express this in any medium, including textile, pottery, furniture, and woodworking. You do not need to be a member to exhibit. Artists are limited to one piece but may include sets. If item is exceptionally large, please contact RiverArts.
The Epicure exhibit opens August 5, with a reception from 5 to 7pm. The public is also invited to an artist’s talk on Thursday, August 11, 5 to 6:30 pm.
Drop Off: Sunday, July 31, 1 – 3:00 pm
Monday, August 1, 10 am – noon
Pick Up: Sunday, August 28, 1 – 3:00 pm
Monday, August 29, 10 am – noon
For more information and to submit, please visit https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/exhibit/epicure
The RiverArts office, Gift Shop and Galleries are located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/
info@chestertownriverarts.org 410 778 6300.
