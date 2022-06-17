Kent Attainable Housing, Inc., Awarded for Maryland’s Community Investment Tax Credit Program

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH), Kent County’s affordable housing program helping limited-income working families become homeowners, has received an allocation of $30,000 in State tax credits to help fund the construction of a new home on Prospect Street in downtown Chestertown. KAH is one of two Kent county non-profits that Gov. Hogan recently announced as tax credit recipients for FY2022-2023. We’re proud to share this honor with Shore Medical Center in Chestertown (SMCC), who received an allocation to help fund a new hematology analyzer. Whether the investment is in affordable housing or healthcare excellence, Kent County benefits .

And so do donors . The Community Investment Tax Credit Program provides a tax credit equal to 50% of a donation of $500 or greater. The tax credit can be applied to individual and corporate state income tax liabilities. While the State finalizes award contracts, any donor now can request a Donor Acknowledgment Form from Kent Attainable Housing. Completion of this form by donor and organization is required before any donation can be made. Given this program’s attraction and the limited amount for this purpose, donors are encouraged to apply soon.

Kent Attainable Housing sold its second home in the spring of this year and expects its third home will be ready for sale at the end of summer. Land has been purchased for an additional four homes within the next year for our applicant families who have been participating in home ownership classes and financial management classes over the past couple of years. This tax credit allocation will help our fourth home, constructed on Prospect Avenue, be more affordable for our families who have limited incomes.

You can request the Donor Acknowledgment Form by emailing President Taylor Frey at kentattainablehousing@gmail.com. You can learn more about Kent Attainable Housing on their website at KentAttainableHousing.org.