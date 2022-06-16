The Garfield Center’s Short Attention Span Theatre Opens June 24th and Runs Through July 10th

Comedy and laughter is the theme for this year’s edition of the Garfield Center’s annual Short Attention Span Theatre. Presenting a diverse set of short plays ranging from the outrageous to the hilarious, this year’s SAST received over 350 script submissions from playwrights across the country and internationally. SAST opens for live performances starting June 24th.

Directed by Nic Carter and written by Chicago-based playwright Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, “Beast” is a comedy about the crone responsible for a prince’s transformation into the Beast revisiting her victim with an unnatural proposition in mind. Performing the play is Jen Friedman and Dominic Delcoco.

“Porcelain Seance” is directed by Mark Sullivan and is written by local playwright Rudy Schreiber. A stream-of-consciousness comedy that takes place in a public restroom stall, it tells the story of Reeco, a man who may or may not know the person in the stall next to him. Playing Reeco is Robert Walton and it has a special appearance by Dominic Delcoco.

“Precipice” is a comedy about a crisis-driven meeting on a window ledge between a man and woman as they realize things about themselves and each other. Directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith and written by Philadelphia-based playwright Alex Dremann, the play will be performed by Sharon Herz and Zac Ryan.

In the comedy “Science Friction; or, The Rapid Deconstruction of a Rational Mind,” directed by Melissa McGlynn and written by Florida-based Ken Preuss, a man returns from a trip to discover that his girlfriend has become so immersed in his science fiction collection that she has blurred the lines between fiction and reality. Performing in the piece is Adrienne Wrona and Zac Ryan.

“Stay Golden” is a warm and funny nod to pop culture familiarity. Written by Canadian playwright Jessica Moss and directed by Nic Carter, the play is about three middle-aged friends conspiring to find a way for their fourth friend to join them in living out their golden years together in Miami. The cast includes Simone Collins, Karen Hill, Beverly Hall Smith, Jennifer Kafka Smith and Gil Rambach.

Jen Friedman and Amanda Fry appear in “Taking Sum Lumps,” a comedy directed by John Mann and written by Florida’s Ken Preuss. When a woman breaks a mirror, an agent who dispenses bad luck has an offer: does she want 7 years of bad luck or will she take it in one lump sum?

Steven Arnold directs Chicago-based playwright David Lipschutz’s “Two Pigeons Talk About Sh*tting On People, And Then They Sh*t On People, A Love Story.” In the play, a couple of pigeons pause from “targeting” pedestrians on the sidewalk below to find love. Playing the pigeons are Amanda Fry and Dominic Delcoco.

“Why Did You Bother Killing the Sea Witch” is a comedy written by Florida-based playwright Jenna Jane and directed by Adrienne Wrona. In the aftermath of the Prince’s triumphant battle against the Sea Witch, the Mermaid’s plan for happily ever hits a snag when she realizes that she and the Prince’s want different things. The play will be performed by Brianna Johnson and Robert Walton.

Once again premiering original plays and featuring a large cast of local performers and directors, SAST is produced by Worton resident and GCA Board President Mark Sullivan.

Performances begin June 24th and run at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays through July 10th. Tickets are $20.00 for general audiences and $10.00 for students and can be purchased online anytime at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-810-2060 Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.