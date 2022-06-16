Art Notes: All the President’s Men are at the Trippe Gallery

Editor’s Note. With the current January 6 Congressional hearings reminding our readers of the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, the Spy is reposting of an article from 2018 on artist Jessica Destefano’s remarkable chess set with handmade chess pieces of all the major characters which is still on display at the Trippe Gallery in Easton.

It is typically the experience for those who visit The Trippe Gallery in Easton to find a remarkable showcase of some of the best artists and photographers in the Mid-Atlantic region. But occasionally, Nanny Trippe, the owner, takes a slight diversion from that pattern and shows off a little bit of the more eclectic and fun side of the art world.

That is indeed the case with Trippe’s decision to display Jessica Destefano’s remarkable bronze chess set of the primary Watergate figures from the Nixon era. Included are thirty bronze sculpted pieces standing four inches high and weighing over a pound each.

This timing of this artwork might be seen by many as somewhat clairvoyant given that Washington and the rest of America are now watching as a new legal chess game takes form between President Donald Trump and Special counsel Robert S. Mueller thirty-five years after a break in at the Watergate complex took place.

The Spy captured a few images to share, but we encourage all to drop by the Trippe to get a firsthand look.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Trippe Gallery please go here