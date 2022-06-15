Mail-In Ballot Packets to Begin Arriving This Week; Ballot Boxes Open Statewide

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that 2022 Primary Election ballot packets will begin arriving at residential addresses this week and that 288 ballot drop boxes have been delivered and installed in jurisdictions throughout Maryland.

Registered voters who previously requested mail-in ballots will receive the first round of mail-in ballot packets. More than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters to date.

Separately, SBE recently mailed roughly 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered Republicans and Democrats – as well as third-party and independent voters who can vote in the upcoming primary election. These request forms will also begin arriving to voters by mail this week.

Voters must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board. Requests for a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election must be received by July 12, 2022.

In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than the date of the Primary Election – July 19.

In addition to submitting mail-in ballots through the United States Postal Service, voters can return their mail-in ballots using an official ballot box in their county. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online. Each of the 288 boxes will be available for use beginning today and continuing until July 19 at 8 p.m.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person may do so during eight days of early voting or on July 19. Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, July 7 and continuing through Thursday, July 14. Voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they live. A complete list of early voting centers for the Primary Election is listed here.

Voters wishing to vote in person on Election Day – July 19 – should confirm their polling place online.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28.