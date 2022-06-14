Good News:New Weekend Shuttle between Rock Hall, Chestertown, and Tolchester Now Running

A new weekend shuttle service between Rock Hall, Chestertown, and Tolchester Marina in Kent County is available. Running Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the shuttle service will be operational between May 28 and October 8, 2022. Aimed at bringing affordable weekend transportation options to Kent County, this new shuttle service is the result of collaboration between the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC), Kent County, and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association.

Susan O’Neill, Executive Director of the USRC, said, “Improving affordable, public transportation options in Kent County and across the Upper Shore region is an opportunity to boost economic and tourist activity in our community. The USRC strives to make the Upper Shore region more accessible for all, and this new shuttle program in Kent County will greatly benefit our citizens.”

“Reliable public transportation is an important part of any community, and we are excited to provide this service to our residents and visitors,” says Kent County Commissioner Bob Jacob Jr.

Residents and visitors of Kent County can purchase round trip tickets for $5, day passes for $10, or season passes for $100.

For more information about this new initiative, visit www.kentcountyrides.com.