UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament Set for August 22, 2022

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has scheduled its annual Golf Tournament fundraiser for Monday, August 22, 2022 at Talbot Country Club in Easton.

The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament is one of the premier golfing events in the area, with lunch on the course followed by an awards reception. Organizers plan to host 30 teams, with the goal of raising $80,000 for equipment needs.

“Tournament sponsors are very important to the success of the event because the support of local organizations helps ensure we maintain excellence in community health care,” said William Brown, Vice President, Philanthropy for UM SRH. “For those who can’t participate in the tournament, sponsorships at the $500, $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 levels provide an opportunity to invest in the health of our community.”

To date, sponsor organizations for this year’s tournament include Preston Ford, Inc., Bluepoint Hospitality, Tri Gas & Oil, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, Bullock Construction, Queenstown Bank, Reliable Pest Control, HKS Inc., and the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton.

The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a single tee start. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be served on the course. Following the tournament, there will be a reception and awards ceremony along with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Team registration is $1,500 and limited to 30 teams.

For more information or to register, contact William Brown at UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 410-822-1000, ext. 5509, or email William.Brown@umm.edu. Please RSVP by Monday, August 1, 2022.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System