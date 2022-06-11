Pretty Great: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Plans Concert in Chestertown

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) performs in Kent County’s Wilmer Park on Saturday, August 6 at 7 pm as part of its Music for Maryland Tour, in which the BSO visits all Maryland jurisdictions over the next three summers.

The BSO travels to six counties in the first leg of the Music for Maryland Tour. Showcasing the Orchestra as one owned by the entire State of Maryland, performances are curated to celebrate each county’s hometown pride. Blue skies, sailboats, and flying flags set the scene as the BSO makes their final stop on the first leg of the Music for Maryland Tour in Kent County. Led by Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush, the performance in Kent County celebrates the county’s waterfront with Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs! The Orchestra closes the program with John Williams’ Superman March, in recognition of ‘Clark Kent’ and as lighthearted dedication to the county’s name.

The BSO is also approaching the Music for Maryland Tour as a means to engage in mini-residencies across Maryland. The BSO will share a free Peter and the Wolf program featuring BSO musicians and narrator Wordsmith, the BSO’s Artistic Partner, curated explicitly for young listeners and their families. The family performance will take place on August 6 at 11 am at the Chestertown Farmer’s Market.

Music for Maryland Tour reservations are Pay-What-You-Wish encouraged, but not required. For more information and ticket reservations, please visit BSOmusic.org/Summer.