Pride Festival Set for Easton June 17th and June 18th

The Delmarva Pride Center (DPC) is a community service organization dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. DPC’s vision is that all people, regardless of gender expression or sexual orientation, are embraced as worthy members of the Delmarva community. DPC is thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with the first-ever Delmarva Pride Festival 2022! The weekend is jam-packed with exciting events: a free legal clinic, drag show dance party, street festival with live entertainment, over 50 vendors, face painting, brunch, and more. Come out next weekend to Downtown Easton on June 17-19th to join in all the fun!

Friday, June 17th, from 2 PM to 6 PM, FreeState Justice will be hosting a free LGBTQ+ legal clinic at the Talbot County Democratic Headquarters located at 316 East Dover Street. Following the clinic at 7 PM, a drag show will take off at the Hummingbird Inn. Delmarva’s legendary Queen, Miranda Bryant, and her beautiful team are excited to give us a drag performance that’s divine and one of a kind! There will be a cash bar and a dance party after the show! This event is for 18+, and tickets are sold out but keep your eyes out for our next show.

Saturday, June 18th, from 11 AM to 3 PM, we will celebrate Delmarva Pride on Harrison Street in downtown Easton! The festival is family-friendly, free and open to the public. There will be a main stage outside the Avalon Theater with talented live entertainment, comedy, drag, and music, over 50 vendors, and a children’s corner with face painting and arts and crafts activities.



Sunday, June 19th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, we will close out Pride weekend with a Charity Brunch at the Hummingbird Inn with a food buffet and drinks provided by the local Chesapeake Culinary Center. Brunch tickets are $20, and children under 12 are free. Tickets are still available and can be found at www.delmarvapridecenter.com.



DPC currently holds LGBTQ+ socials that are scheduled 1 to 2 times a month and hosts a transgender and gender expression support group meeting every third Tuesday of each month. We invite you to join our Delmarva LGBTQ+ Social and Delmarva Gender Expression Movement Facebook groups. All members of the community and allies are welcome. We are open to any questions, or if you would like to know more about us, feel free to contact us by email at board@delmarvapridecenter.com or FB Messenger at Delmarva Pride Center.

DPC depends on the generosity and support of the community to have events like these and appreciates all donations and sponsorships that have been graciously given. Our goal is to open a brick-and-mortar Pride Center and serve our community by providing inclusive events, support, outreach, education, and a sense of in-person community for all gender expressions and sexual orientations.