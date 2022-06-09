MENU

June 9, 2022

Education Ed Notes

KCHS Special Educators Honored

Kent County Public Schools honored 15 staff members Wednesday, May 25 at the annual Special Education Recognition Award Ceremony. The ceremony was held at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown. Among the honorees are, from left, Tiffany Leech, Susan Johnson, Annette Walls, Margaret Hitzges, Melissa Maule, Alix Murphy, Rachel Gugasian, Beth Rich, Abi Porter, April Gagalski, Stephanie Wishart and Cheryl Fracassi. Joining them at the far right is Elizabeth Proffitt, one of the ceremony’s organizers and the parent coordinator at the KCPS Family Support Resource Center. Honorees not pictured are Jeremey Browne, Victoria Szlachta and Lori Receski.

