Jazz Returns to Easton!

With Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building again remade with concert staging and lighting and a crystal-clear audio system, music lovers can enjoy some of the world’s finest jazz musicians in three shows as Jazz Alive renews it summer concert series.

Featuring sax and singers and keyboards and guitars, the series follows a recent Friday Night Jazz Club trio of shows presented by Jazz Alive at the Waterfowl Building that brought sold out crowds this spring and builds on last year’s summer concert series that attracted hundreds of jazz lovers.

The 2022 Summer Concert Series will be the last Saturday of each month and kicks off on June 25 with Larry McKenna, known globally for his gorgeous tenor saxophone sound, the beauty of his balladry, and his fluid, bebop-inspired improvisations.

Over the years, Larry has performed and recorded with such jazz stars as Woody Herman, Clark Terry, Buddy DeFranco, Barry Harris, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, Jimmy Heath, Jon Faddis, Harry Allen, Terell Stafford, Eric Alexander, Bill Charlap, Warren Vaché, Kenny Barron, Randy Brecker, Wynton Marsalis, and Frank Sinatra. Joining Larry will be Tom Lawton on piano, Kevin MacConnell on bass and Dan Monaghan on drums.

The second concert will feature Philadelphia-based vocalist Joanna Pascale on July 30. She insists that she can’t sing a song unless she connects personally with the lyrics—and once she does, there’s no one better in conveying directly and intimately the emotion of those words.

She’s been featured on recordings with Jeremy Pelt, Tim Warfield, Orrin Evans, Larry McKenna, the Temple University Jazz Band, and Garry Dial and Dick Oatts. Pascale made her recording debut with 2004’s “When Lights Are Low,” followed by the 2008 CD “Through My Eyes,” and a 2010 duo recording with pianist Anthony Wonsey. With the 2015 release of “Wildflower,” she revealed her most personal and diverse collection to date. Appearing with Joanna will be pianist Fred Hughes, bassist Paul Langosch and drummer Dan Monaghan.

The Summer Concert Series gallops to a finish on August 27 with the powerhouse trio of guitarist Shawn Purcell, organist Pat Bianchi and drummer Jason Tiemann.

Purcell is alsoan educator, arranger, and composer in the Washington DC region whose credits include performances and tours with Terell Stafford, Nicholas Payton, Tim Warfield, Sean Jones, Brian Charette, Regina Carter, The Chicago Jazz Ensemble, The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, Jim Pugh, Chip McNeill, Eddie Daniels, Chris Potter, Steve Allee and many others. Bianchi has established himself as one of the premier organists on the international scene today with a Grammy nomination, and as winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2016 rising star poll and Hot House magazine’s 2019 poll. Tiemann is a New York City- based drummer who is quickly forging his musical voice on the New York scene by fusing his depth of historical foundation with crisp technique and propulsive, intuitive swing. Concert goers will get an early listen to some of music that will be on the trio’s new recording coming out later this year.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Historic Waterfowl Building at 40 S. Harrison St. which is home to each autumn’s popular Waterfowl Festival. Tickets are $48 for adults and are available at jazz-alive.org or at the door the day of the event. Students attend free with a student ID. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds from ticket and concession sales support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving this great American art form through school and community programs.