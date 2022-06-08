There’s Still Time to Register for Church Hill Theatre’s Green Room Gang 2022 Summer Camps

There is still time to register for Church Hill Theatre’s Green Room Gang youth theatre program. The GRG Program provide opportunities for young people of the Eastern Shore to experience true live theatre, from auditions to curtain call, for over two decades.

Begun in 1999, this exciting summer program of theatre workshops features theatre games and training consisting of two camps. GRG Jr., a half day program for youths entering grades 1 through 5, begins of June 22nd with Becca Van Aken returning for her 15th year as the GRG Jr. instructor.

GRG Sr., a full day program of theatre instruction for youths entering grades 6—12, begins on June 20th under the direction of Kevin Thomas, vocal instructor from Easton, MD.

The programs culminates with a fully staged musical for public performance, Honk! a musical adaptation of the 1843 Hans Christian Andersen story The Ugly Duckling book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles.

Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330.00. Full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550.00. There is a 10% discount for CHT Members.

More information, including the registration forms can be found on the theatre’s Website, ChurchHillTheatre.org or call the Church Hill Theatre business office at 410-556-6003, or email at office@churchhilltheatre.org.