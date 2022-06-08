RiverArts Event to Benefit the Kent County Food Pantry June 11

Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities.

Local Chestertown area potters have put their hands in clay for the last 12 years to make bowls for an event that benefits the Kent County Food Pantry. When you take one of these bowls home, you have a unique piece of craftsmanship and a reminder that many people in our community go hungry every day.

The Kent County Food Pantry provides supplemental food to persons with limited incomes. The Pantry’s goal is to ensure that all qualified clients in Kent County receive sufficient food to meet their basic nutritional needs. No referral Is needed. All who seek food at the pantry are served.

RiverArts Event will be on June 11 this Saturday to benefit the Kent County Food Pantry from 8 am until 12 pm.