Garden Club of Eastern Shore Awards Two Exceptional Students

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) awards an annual merit-based scholarship to a graduating senior who attends school in Talbot County or who is home schooled. The award is given to a senior who expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field in college. Outstanding academic achievement along with volunteer or work experience, which shows a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence, are considered.

In a year of great challenges, the pool of applicants for the 2022 award showed exceptional ability to overcome those challenges. Thanks to the Garden Club’s fundraising success, the GCES is able to recognize two applicants this year, which has only happened once before since the scholarship began in 1999.

Eugene Casey, a graduating senior from Saints Peter and Paul High School, received the annual prize of $5,000. He will be attending Salisbury University, pursuing a degree in horticulture. Eugene says, “With a degree in Horticulture or Plant and Soil Sciences, I know I will be making a difference in my local and surrounding community, and I will be able to continue and grow my family’s legacy of local farming.” As his Eagle Scout project, Eugene has been gardening, installing a brick edge and building fences for a local church.

Edward Schaefer, a graduating senior from St. Michaels High School, received a prize of $1,000 and will attend Chesapeake College, studying Environmental Science and pursuing his interest in how ecosystems adapt and evolve as nature constantly transforms. Edward says, “I have always had a fascination with wetlands and how everything coexists in a seemingly simple yet complicated habitat.” During his time in Scouts of America, Edward acquired knowledge in Environmental Science, Forestry, Nature and Soil and Water Conservation.

GCES President Nance duPont said, “The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore has awarded 20 scholarships to Talbot County students since 1999. Previous recipients have become successful teachers, landscape architects, designers, and environmental researchers, both here on the Eastern Shore and around the country.”

To make a contribution to the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore scholarship fund, mail a check to GCES, Attn: Bernice Michael, P.O. Box 1924, Easton, Maryland 21601.