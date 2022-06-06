Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know Which Fern is Seen Here?

Happy Mystery Monday! Now is a wonderful time to see the ferns of the forest! Do you know which fern is seen here — growing in the floodplain?

Last week, we asked you about elderberry (Sambucus canadensis)! Elderberry is a powerhouse of a native plant! It is a fast growing shrub that tolerates pruning and is a host plant to over 40 species of butterflies and moths. The abundant white blooms are pollinator magnets and the fruits are favorites among birds and other mammals. For our own use, the blooms can be harvested to make elderflower cordial or wine and the fruits can be made into an immune-boosting syrup, jelly, or pie. The twigs can even be made into whistles and flutes. Please note that the twigs, leaves, and unripe fruits can be toxic; follow proper guidance and instruction when learning how to use any plant.

