ShoreRivers Announces 2022 Photo Contest

Do you have a passion for photography or just like to capture special moments with your phone? Do you love your local waterways and want to promote and protect them? ShoreRivers is running its 2022 Photo Contest from June through October, so snap a picture and send it our way! Your photo could be seen across the Eastern Shore—contest photos are displayed in ShoreRivers’ printed publications and at our outreach events, which reach thousands of people annually.

We are looking for images that reflect the ShoreRivers mission of protecting and restoring our Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We are particularly interested in photos of people interacting with our land and water. Shore rivers are your rivers, and we want to see how you engage with the natural resources that we all strive to conserve.

Contest winners will be announced December 1 by email, social media, and the photo contest webpage. Winners will be chosen based on how well their images reflect the mission and values of ShoreRivers.There will be four winners for each watershed—Choptank; Miles, Wye, and Eastern Bay; Sassafras and Bayside Creeks; and Chester—for a total of 16 winners.

Photographers will be credited for their photos. Images must be taken in ShoreRivers’ geography. Photographers can submit up to four photos. To learn more about the rules and how to submit photos, please visit shorerivers.org/photo-contest.

