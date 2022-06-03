Local Color during Plein Air Easton Announcement

The 18th Annual Local Color Art Show and Sale promises to be an exceptional opportunity to view and purchase art created by members of the Working Artists Forum and artists from the Delmarva Peninsula. Presented by The Working Artists Forum, the show will be held Wednesday, July 20th through Sunday, July 24th in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton, in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival. The Judge for Local Color this year is Tim Kelly, Plein Air Easton’s 2021 Grand Prize Winner. Local Color was juried this year by Mary Viega, the 2021 Plein Air Easton Second Place Award Winner.

The Opening Award Ceremony and Sip ‘n See will be open to the public at Noon July 20,2022. Tim Kelly will announce his award winners for the 2022 Local Color Show in the categories of: Best in Show, Award of Excellence (3), Honorable Mention (3) and describe why he chose the particular award winners. Light refreshments will be served at the ceremony including beer, wine, and sodas.

HOURS FOR ART SHOW & SALE:

Wednesday July 20, 2022, 12 – 6pm

Thursday July 21 – Saturday July 23 ,2022 10 – 6 pm

Sunday July 24, 2022, 12 – 4 pm

The public is invited to the art show and FIVE FREE painting demonstrations. Tim Kelly & Mary Veiga will offer the first two of the five free-to-the-public painting demonstrations. Demonstrations will also be presented by Jeff Williams, Daniel Robins and Charlie Hunter. All demos are sponsored by The Working Artists Forum.

The FREE demo schedule is:

Tim Kelly – 2021 Grand Prize Award – Wed. 1:30-3:30 at Waterfowl Building

Mary Viega – 2021 2nd Place Award – Wed. 3:45-5:45 at Waterfowl Building

Jeff Williams – PAE 2021 3rd Place Award – Thurs. 1:00 – 3:00 at Christ Church

Daniel Robbins – Artists Choice & Best Use of Light, Thurs. 3:30-5:30, Christ Church

Charlie Hunter – PAE 2019 Best Architect Award – Friday 1:00-3:00, Christ Church

The Local Color demos at Christ Episcopal Church and the Waterfowl Building are both located across the street from The Art Academy Museum

Proceeds from Local Color help to fund The Working Artists Forum’s educational program for art classes in local public schools. The WAF is an organization of painters working in one or more mediums. Professional expertise of its membership is fostered through programs, group critiques, demonstrations, workshops, and member exhibitions. Pro bono work for the community is encouraged. To learn more about The Working Artists Forum check out their website: http://www.workingartistsforum.com. For more information about the Local Color Exhibit and Sale, contact Carol McClees at mccleesc@aol.com. For information on the Local Color Demos, contact Doris Glovier at glovier@comcast.net. Information is also available on the Plein Air Easton website calendar at https://pleinaireaston.com/calendar.