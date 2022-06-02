Juneteenth is Just Around the Corner: A Chat with Organizer John Queen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown will celebrate the nation’s annual Juneteenth observance with The Frederick Douglass Juneteenth Celebration “Day of Acknowledgment,” Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18, hosted by the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S.

The event “honoring the history, culture and achievements of African American life on the Eastern Shore” will kick off with a block party Friday from 6-9 pm in Fountain Park with music by Dell Foxx Company and magician Anthony Ware.

Saturday will be packed with events from Noon to 8 pm at Wilmer Park and special events throughout the day in town including a Garfield Theatre presentation with special guest Phil Darius Wallace as Frederick Douglas at 2 pm. Tickets are recommended and can be found on the Garfield Center’s website. For tickets, go here.

At 3:30 a historic sign reveal will take place across from Henry Highland Garnet School commemorating the life of Charlie Graves, proprietor for four decades of the famous Uptown Club, and who hosted some of the biggest names in music including Ray Charles, Little Richard and Patti LaBelle.

At 5:45 the Frederick Douglass Community Activism Award will be given to community leaders who have excelled in promoting the prosperity and well-being of Black communities on the Easter Shore.

The afternoon will close with Somebarkin’ & Gerry Werner Band at Wilmer Park.

Sponsors for the celebration are The Peoples Bank, Mid-Shore Health Improvement Coalition, Kent Cultural Alliance, and Maryland Historical Trust. Partners include Bayside H.O.Y.A.S, Main Street Historic Chestertown, Black Union of Kent County, Town of Chestertown, and Washington College.

The Spy checked in with John Queen, President of Bayside H.O.Y.A.S, to find more about Juneteenth in Chestertown.

This video is approximately for minutes in length. For more about Bayside HOYAS, see their Facebook page.