Harris Announces Winner of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) has announced that Emily Alt from Chester, Maryland is the winner of the First District of Maryland’s 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Entitled “Only the Music,” Emily’s work will hang in the halls of Congress for one year, and she will be honored at the annual award winner’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. The drawing was done in a graphite medium.

A picture of the work can be viewed here. Emily is a student at Kent Island High School.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“Congratulations to Emily and thank you to all the contestants for submitting their unique works of art in this competition. Given the talent, selecting a winner is always a challenge and this round of competition was certainly no exception. This year, Emily’s work was chosen because of its overall composition, subject matter, detail, medium, and outstanding beauty. I look forward to seeing ‘Only the Music’ hanging in the Congressional tunnel as I walk to vote in the year to come.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.