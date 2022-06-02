A Mid-Shore Place in Transition: A Chat with Architect Philip Logan on Bellevue and Good Subdivisons

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before anyone suggests that Philip Logan is against housing developments, it is interesting to note that the Oxford-based architect is the first to suggest that the developer of the subdivision planned for Bellevue should build many more homes than the 14 he is seeking permits for this historic community. In fact, Philip argues that the best number is 30.

There are, of course, a few stipulations to that recommendation. Still, it gives ample evidence that Logan sees the Bellevue project as more of an opportunity than a problem at this planning stage.

While it is true that the New York City and Oxford-based architect has some significant concerns about what the current blueprint looks like for the waterfront site, Philip makes the case that with simple, relatively modest changes to the existing concept, the town, the new homeowners, and most importantly, the developer and their return on investment, would all benefit by embracing the unique history of Bellevue with its design.

In the second and last series – the first with Dr. Dennis De Shields – Philip talks about what makes good subdivisions and how such important design features as porches and public access to the waterfront can have a dramatically positive impact on keeping this small hamlet a true community rather than the dangers of separating the haves from the have nots by thoughtless architecture.

Last week, we talked to Philip at the Water’s Edge Museum in Oxford about the Bellevue project.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.