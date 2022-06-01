Wonderful Waterfronts Exhibit Opens June 3 at Studio B Art Gallery

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the opening of the June art exhibit ‘Wonderful Waterfronts’ on Friday, June 3. New artwork by the gallery’s featured artists will be showcased during the June showing with beautiful waterfront and oceanside scenes.

Join Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang and featured artist Hiu Lai Chong from 5-8 p.m. on June 3 for the exhibit’s opening reception. Enjoy an Art Salon reception, as Betty prefers to call it, that is a celebration of art with engaging conversations about how pieces were made and the techniques involved. The Art Salon coincides with ‘Easton Night Out’. Easton merchants and restaurants will be open late throughout the downtown district on the first Friday evening of June.

“Waterside settings often offer amazing inspiration to artists,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “The Wonderful Waterfronts paintings we have selected to feature this June have captured that special feeling of being on the banks of an open river or the beach of your favorite inlet. It’s a feeling we enjoy here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and having a chance to revisit that feeling in art at home is truly wonderful.”

Betty will be available during the June 3 Art Salon to answer questions about the upcoming July Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang. Stop by Studio B any time to register for the workshop and learn from the acclaimed master painter this summer.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali. Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.