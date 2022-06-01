Arts in the Garden Friday at Garnet

The visual arts and music teachers at H.H. Garnet Elementary School invite the community to a special event in the Good Seeds Garden for Chestertown’s First Friday.

Arts in the Garden will celebrate the school and community partnerships in the arts. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3 in the Good Seeds Garden, which is maintained in collaboration with the Chestertown Garden Club.

“This is a chance for us to share a little of what is great about our neighborhood elementary school with our community,” said music teacher Jodi Bortz.

The event will include the unveiling of a mosaic mural sculpture created in collaboration with Kent Cultural Alliance’s visiting artist KaytiDidricksen.

“Our whole school participated in the creation of the mosaic mural birdbath with the artist and it’s going to be exciting to see it completed. What a fantastic collaboration to beautify the garden,” said art teacher Amy Boumiea.

Throughout the garden, student art will be displayed. Students will be performing musical selections throughout the evening.

There also will be fun art-making opportunities, including chalk and coloring.

El ManantialTex Mex food truck will be available for snacks and food.

“This is also an opportunity for us to celebrate our wonderfully dedicated music and art teachers who continue to go above and beyond to give our students an enriched and well-rounded curriculum,” said Florence Terrell, the Community School coordinator at Garnet. “We are so grateful for Mrs. Boumiea and Mrs. Bortz and their connections with the community and our students.”

H.H. Garnet Elementary School is located at 320 Calvert St., Chestertown.