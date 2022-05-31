Wye Mill Wheat Harvest Festival on June 18

Friends of Wye Mill, Inc. has announced that its 2022 Wheat Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18 at the Wye Grist Mill in Wye Mills, Maryland. Festivities will continue throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill will celebrate its 340th year of operation using water power and 140-year old millstones to grind wheat into flour that festival goers can purchase for their next batch of muffins and pancakes. Other types of stone ground artisanal flour (Einkorn, rye, barley, buckwheat), corn meal, and grits, as well as pottery, local jams, jellies, maple syrup, and mill memorabilia are also available for purchase. A free 340th year commemorative gift will be available with purchases of $8 or more (while supplies last, limit one per family).

The Wye Grist Mill is one of the oldest commercial/industrial buildings on the Eastern Shore and in Maryland. Originally built in 1682 (reconstructed in 1860 and restored several times since) the mill has operated continuously, grinding famous shore grains. The machinery inside reflects the evolution of the milling process from the 17th century to the beginning of the 20th. The first floor museum describes the wheat bonanza which brought great wealth and world attention to the Eastern Shore in the late 1700s. A newly produced documentary video can be viewed in the museum.

In addition to mill demonstrations, other activities include:

Sampling of some baked goods made with our stone ground products

Local farmer Gerry Godfrey of Mt. Zion Farm in Caroline County will be on hand to discuss Einkorn, the ancient variety of wheat which has low gluten and high flavor, that the Old Wye Mill purchases and grinds into flour

Colonial re-enactors of the Maryland First Regiment will be giving cooking demonstrations and perform typical parade moves

There are new “activity backpacks” for children (two versions, for grades K-3 and grades 4-6) which can be borrowed and returned to make the most of your visit

Face painting by local artist Laura Hemsley

A raffle will be held for a goose decoy model, hand carved by a local artist ($5 ticket)

Live entertainment by Kendall Neuwiller, singer

Grinding grain by hand

Crab basket toss for fun (or perhaps organize a tournament)

Paul Gunther’s famous food truck (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Angela Elmore will be selling beautifully decorated cookies

Anna Snappinger, local flowers

Aaron Cooper, Cutfresh Organics, LLC of Wicomico County

The Old Wye Mill is open during the months of May through October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and on Sundays from 1 pm to 3 pm. Grinding days, when the mill grinds flour or cornmeal, occur throughout the season on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Group and school tours are available by request. Call the mill office at 410-827-3850.

Any interested individuals may become members, volunteers, or learn to become a miller.

The Wye Grist Mill is under the care of Friends of Wye Mill, Inc. This organization is a local group of volunteers working to preserve and operate the Old Wye Mill as a working grist mill, to interpret the water powered grist mill, and to explore with the public its history, technology, and cultural significance. Friends of Wye Mill is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.