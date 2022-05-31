Letter to Editor: Moms Demand Action Upper Shore Leads on Gun Control

Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools and lives, leaving devastation, trauma and tragedy in its wake. We grieve with the Uvalde community and the families of the 110 people who die each day from gun violence in our country.

Every year, National Gun Violence Awareness Day is recognized on the first Friday in June and it marks the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend, in which Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers honor the lives of people affected by gun violence. This year, Talbot County, Chestertown and St. Michaels are issuing proclamations to support National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Our growing group of Upper Shore Moms Demand Action volunteers will be at the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton on Saturday, June 4th at 1:00 p.m. to do just that. Partnering with them will be faith leaders from the community, who will offer a prayer and vigil for the victims and survivors of gun violence. We will continue to raise awareness, educate, organize and rally for safer communities and we hope that you’ll join us.

As part of this national event, and in solidarity with victims and survivors across the country, we encourage everyone to Wear Orange June 3rd – 5th . Orange symbolizes the value of each person’s life, and we wear it to honor those taken and wounded by gun violence, and to call for an end to gun violence. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s family and friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15, just one week after she marched with her high school band in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. And, it is the color that hunters wear to keep themselves and others safe.

Our Upper Shore Moms Demand Action volunteers join volunteers across the State and country to demand a future free from gun violence. Together, we’ll work to make this country safe for everyone. From intimate partner violence to police violence, gun suicides, gun homicides and unintentional shootings, we demand a bold, comprehensive plan that must end gun violence in all its forms.

Mary Hunt-Miller and Sarah Sayre

Moms Demand Action Upper Shore Co Leads