Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

Happy Mystery Monday and Memorial Day! Do you know what native shrub is blooming now? It has prolific white blooms and produces black berries that are known for their immune-boosting qualities!

Last week, we asked you about the snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina)! They tend to range from 10 to 35 pounds and are the largest freshwater turtles in Maryland. They are estimated to lay anywhere from 12 to 55 eggs in a clutch, though the average is closer to 27. They prefer to keep to themselves in the security of ponds and marshy habitats, but if found on land they can be a bit ill-tempered. They are best left undisturbed unless they need help crossing the road, which you can do with caution. #admirefromadistance #snappingturtle #adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysteryshrub