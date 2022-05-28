ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report May 28, 2022 by Spy Desk Leave a Comment Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. The Good news is that all of the Eastern Bay sites passed this week. The Choptank, not so much.
