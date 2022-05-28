MENU

May 28, 2022

ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. The Good news is that all of the Eastern Bay sites passed this week. The Choptank, not so much.

