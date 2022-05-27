For All Seasons Offers Free Community Talk on Parenting

For All Seasons will present a free community talk, “You Have What It Takes,” presented by local author and expert trainer Lynn Sanchez, M.Ed. for parents and caregivers on June 9 at 7 p.m. in-person at The Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland, and streaming virtually on Facebook Live @forallseasonsinc.

Being a parent today can feel like a story of survival. Between a global pandemic that changed the way we live, the rise of children’s mental health issues, and the often oppressive presence of technology, it’s no wonder many parents feel like they are barely keeping it all together. Lynn, the mother of three, is helping parents and caregivers across the region shift their mindset to understand that they already have what it takes to guide their children to a place of joy and resilience.

She will use her own, often comical, parenting stories, and her decades of experience to help parents relax, build their self-awareness and confidence, and most importantly to enjoy the amazing parenting journey. Participants will gain a refreshing perspective that includes understanding their parenting styles and gaining new tools and strategies to lighten the parenting load today.

“I kept looking at parents working so hard and enjoying it so little,” she shares when talking about her motivation for writing the book.

“I was not brilliant as a mother, I was a survivor. I learned to rely on my gut while raising my three boys, whom I had over four and a half years while my husband was in medical school. Funny things happened in our family along the way,” she quips.

Lynn earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in childhood development from Florida State University. Her professional career has been multifaceted with experience in the Montessori school system, educational therapy in a children’s psychiatric institute, and positions of assistant professor of early childhood at Chesapeake College. She also worked with the T. Berry Brazelton Touchpoints program as a site coordinator.

The book, Behind the Brussels Sprouts, has appeal for all ages as it awakens reflections in older adults about how they were parented and how that impacted their parenting. Lynn explains that the book is named after brussels sprouts because her boys didn’t like them. So, every time the family moved, she hid her favorite foods in the freezer behind the brussels sprouts – a place the boys would never look.

Every attendee will receive a free copy of Behind the Brussels Sprouts, which is being published and released by the For All Seasons’ Center for Learning. Virtual attendees can order a free book to be mailed while supplies last. Register: at http://youhavewhatittakes.eventbrite.com.