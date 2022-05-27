Artists Linda Hall and Pat Herlihy at Heron Point for June

Artists Linda Hall and Pat Herlihy will be showing their art work at Heron Point from June 1 thru June 30th at Heron Point.

There will be aan opening reception June 1 from 5 to 7 and be available June 3 for 1st Friday 5 to 7. Please include Heron Point 501 East Campus Ave. Questions call 410 778 7300 for more information.