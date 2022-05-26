June 2022 Sky-Watch

All seven of the major planets will gather in the pre-dawn eastern sky this month. This is a relatively rare event, although I recall a similar line-up about 20 years ago, but in the early evening western sky.

On the morning of June 24th looking east about 1 hour before sunrise, the 5 “naked eye” planets will span the eastern sky in order of distance from the Sun: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be seen, looking from left to right along a gently rising line of some 100 degrees along the ecliptic. The waning crescent Moon will also be nearby. All will be visible with the unaided eye.

Uranus and Neptune are also in the mix though binoculars will be needed to spot them. Uranus will be just east(left) of the Moon, and Neptune will be just west (right) of Jupiter. Mercury (magnitude +0.5) will be lowest to the horizon, and Venus (magn. –3.9) will be above and right. The Moon will be next in line mid-way from Venus toward the next planet, Mars (magn. +0.5). Jupiter (magn. –2.4) is next, followed by Saturn (magn. +0.4). These magnitudes (brightness) will help sky-watchers pin-point each planet. Also on the mornings before and after June 24th, the Moon will be closer to Mars or Venus respectively.

With no planets visible in the evening it is worth while to look at the Moon. A two day old crescent Moon will be just below the 2 brightest stars in Gemini; Castor and Pollux, just after sunset on June 1st. On June 5th the Moon will be near Regulus; Leo’s brightest star. The gibbous Moon is close to Spica (in Virgo) on June 9th, and the Full Moon is June 14th.

Saturn will be best viewed an hour before sunrise when it is at its highest in the sky. Jupiter, also well up then, offers the most visible surface details for those with telescopes. Mars’s surface features remain challenging even in telescopes this month even as it brightens. Venus is brightest of all, and on June 26th the Pleiades star cluster may be seen just above Venus and Mercury.

Overall June will be an excellent month for sky-watchers to enjoy!