Join Adkins Arboretum on Trip to Philadelphia Flower Show

A showcase of excellence that dates to 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show is a top destination and a must-experience horticultural event. On Mon., June 13, join Adkins Arboretum for an unforgettable trip to this year’s show, “In Full Bloom.”

The 2022 Flower Show explores the restorative and healing power of nature and plants while experiencing all that gardening offers to improve our lives. This year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” connotes good health, positive well-being and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle. Staged outdoors at FDR Park, it will feature outdoor gardens at the peak of seasonal perfection and beauty to inspire everyone to plan for a better tomorrow.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show will be packed with a variety of flowers and plants at the peak of seasonal perfection. Visitors can expect 15 acres of spectacular floral and garden displays, educational areas, plant exhibits, shopping, a play area for families and plentiful food and drink options. Hundreds of spectacular native butterflies can also be experienced in the Butterflies Live! exhibit housed in an outdoor pollinator garden structure.

The trip is $105 for Arboretum members and $130 for non-members. The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 9 a.m. and will stop for pickups at the Rt. 50 westbound/Rt. 404 Park and Ride near Wye Mills and the 301/291 Park and Ride in Millington. Return time is 5:30 p.m. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.