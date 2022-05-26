Huzzah! Chestertown Tea Party This Weekend

The festival kicks off Friday evening, May 27 at 5 PM with a block party at the foot of High Street. Hosted by Main Street Chestertown, the block party features the Best Kept Soul Band, with food trucks and libations.

Saturday, May 28, brings a full slate of activities beginning at 10 AM with the Colonial Parade. There are Heritage Village demonstrations and military maneuvers at the Court House, children’s activities, food and artisan craft vendors. musical performances including the popular country/bluegrass group Country Current, and the highlight: the Tea Toss Reenactment at 2PM,

New this year, the Chestertown Tea Party Festival presents pyro-musical fireworks Saturday at dusk – shot from Wilmer Park.

Sunday’s events in Wilmer Park begin at noon, featuring family friendly activities, more than 50 artisan crafts vendors, food trucks and a Beer Fest with new grass band The Wilson Springs Hotel. Don’t miss the infamous Raft Race, beginning at 2:30.