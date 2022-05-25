Letter to Editor: How Many More Children Need to be Slaughtered?

How many more of our children and neighbors need to be slaughtered in mass shootings before we come together as a nation to pass common sense gun safety laws?

None of us are free if we have to live in fear of random and senseless acts of violence killing us in our schools, grocery stores, churches, universities, concert venues, spas, night clubs, and movie theaters.

These horrific losses of life are not limited to Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine, Buffalo, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, or Aurora. Any one of us could be next.

I implore my friends in every stretch of the First District, please work with me to make sure Chestertown, Centreville, Kent Island, Elkton, Bel Air, Kingsville, Easton, Cambridge, Princess Anne, Snow Hill, Salisbury, or Ocean City will never be the next community nationally recognized for experiencing such trauma.

Real supporters of the 2nd Amendment — including myself — understand that with great rights come great responsibilities. It’s beyond time for America to come together to address this scourge of senseless violence. We need leadership that will help us do it.