May 25, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Point of View Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: How Many More Children Need to be Slaughtered?

by

How many more of our children and neighbors need to be slaughtered in mass shootings before we come together as a nation to pass common sense gun safety laws?

None of us are free if we have to live in fear of random and senseless acts of violence killing us in our schools, grocery stores, churches, universities, concert venues, spas, night clubs, and movie theaters.

These horrific losses of life are not limited to Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine, Buffalo, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, or Aurora. Any one of us could be next.

I implore my friends in every stretch of the First District, please work with me to make sure Chestertown, Centreville, Kent Island, Elkton, Bel Air, Kingsville, Easton, Cambridge, Princess Anne, Snow Hill, Salisbury, or Ocean City will never be the next community nationally recognized for experiencing such trauma.

Real supporters of the 2nd Amendment — including myself — understand that with great rights come great responsibilities. It’s beyond time for America to come together to address this scourge of senseless violence. We need leadership that will help us do it.

Heather Mizeur
Chestertown

Letters to Editor

  1. Manufacturers and owners of these weapons need to be held financially responsible. The manufactures need to be forced by law to establish a trust fund to compensate victims of their product, and owners must carry liability insurance. Finally, manufacturers and owners must have any legal shields removed, so they can be sued out of existence.

    Hit them where it hurts: their wallets. That will make all involved come around.

  2. Well said. It is important too, that voters in Maryland District 1 know, in detail, what Rep. Andy Harris’s record is on this continuing crisis. I urge readers to look through his positions, as outlined below and respond.

    OnTheIssues

    Andy Harris on Gun Control

    National cross-state standard for concealed carry.

    Harris co-sponsored H.R.197&S.845
    Establishes a national standard for the carrying of concealed firearms (other than a machinegun or destructive device) by non-residents. Authorizes a person who has a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm in one state and who is not prohibited from carrying a firearm under federal law to carry a concealed firearm in another state:

    Not withstanding any law of any State, a person who is not prohibited by Federal law from possessing a firearm and is carrying a valid license to carry a concealed firearm may carry in another State a concealed firearm.
    If such other State issues licenses to carry concealed firearms, the person may carry a concealed firearm in the State under the same restrictions which apply in that State.
    If such other State does not issue licenses to carry concealed firearms, the person may not carry a concealed firearm in a police station, in a courthouse, at a meeting of a governing body, in a school, at an athletic event, in an establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages, or inside an airport, except to the extent expressly permitted by State law.
    Source: National Right-to-Carry Reciprocity Act 09-HR197 on Jan 6, 2009

    Opposes restrictions on the right to bear arms.
    Harris opposes the CC survey question on right to bear arms
    The Christian Coalition voter guide [is] one of the most powerful tools Christians have ever had to impact our society during elections. This simple tool has helped educate tens of millions of citizens across this nation as to where candidates for public office stand on key faith and family issues.

    The CC survey summarizes candidate stances on the following topic: “Further restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms”

    Source: Christian Coalition Survey 10-CC-q10 on Aug 11, 2010

    Opposes restricting gun purchase & possession.
    Harris opposes the PVS survey question on gun restrictions
    Project Vote Smart infers candidate issue stances on key topics by summarizing public speeches and public statements. Candidates are given the opportunity to respond in detail; about 16% did so in the 2010 races.

    Project Vote Smart summarizes candidate stances on the following topic: ‘Gun Issues: Do you support restrictions on the purchase and possession of guns?’

    Source: Project Vote Smart 10-PVS-q10 on Nov 2, 2010

    Loosen restrictions on interstate gun purchases.
    Harris co-sponsored Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act
    Congressional Summary:Amends the federal criminal code to:

    allow licensed firearms dealers to sell or deliver any firearm (currently, rifles or shotguns) to any state if the licensee meets with the purchaser and the transaction complies with the laws of the state in which the transfer is conducted and the purchaser’s state of residence; and
    eliminate the requirement that a licensee must conduct business at a gun show only in the state that is specified on the licensee’s license.
    Nothing in this Act shall prohibit the sale of a firearm or ammunition between licensed firearms dealers at any location in any state.
    Proponent’s Comments (NRA-ILA, Oct. 14, 2011): This bill would remove several antiquated and unnecessary restrictions imposed on interstate firearms business since 1968:

    Virtually all interstate transfers directly between private citizens are banned; so are nearly all interstate handgun sales by licensed dealers.
    Firearms dealers may only do business at their licensed premises or (since 1986) at gun shows in their own state.
    Dealers may not even transfer firearms to one another face to face, away from their business premises.
    Source: HR58/S1691 11-H0058 on Oct 12, 2011

    Allow veterans to register unlicensed guns acquired abroad.
    Harris co-sponsored Veterans’ Heritage Firearms Act
    Provides a 90-day amnesty period during which veterans and their family members can register in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record any firearm acquired before October 31, 1968, by a veteran while a member of the Armed Forces stationed outside the continental United States.
    Grants such an individual limited immunity with respect to the acquisition, possession, transportation, or alteration of such firearm before or concurrent with such registration.
    Extends such immunity to a veteran who attempts to register a qualifying firearm outside of the amnesty period if the veteran surrenders the firearm within 30 days after being notified of potential criminal liability for continued possession.
    Transfers each firearm qualifying as a curio or relic which has been forfeited to the United States to the first qualified museum that requests it
    Publishes information identifying each such firearm which is available to be transferred to a museum.
    Makes a prohibition against transfer or possession of a machine-gun inapplicable to museums.
    Source: HR420/S798 11-HR0420 on Jan 25, 2011

    Recognize heritage of hunting & shooting on federal lands.
    Harris signed Recreational Fishing & Hunting Heritage & Opportunities Act
    A BILL: To recognize the heritage of recreational fishing, hunting, and shooting on Federal public lands and ensure continued opportunities for these activities.

    Congress finds that:
    recreational fishing and hunting are important and traditional activities in which millions of Americans participate
    recreational anglers and hunters have been and continue to be among the foremost supporters of sound fish and wildlife management and conservation in the US
    recreational fishing and hunting are environmentally acceptable and beneficial activities that occur and can be provided on Federal public lands and waters without adverse effects
    recreational anglers, hunters, and sporting organizations provide direct assistance to fish and wildlife managers and enforcement officers by investing volunteer time and effort to fish and wildlife conservation
    recreational anglers & hunters, and the associated industries have generated billions of dollars of critical funding by providing revenues from purchases of fishing and hunting licenses, permits, and stamps, as well as excise taxes on fishing, hunting, and shooting equipment
    recreational shooting is also an important and traditional activity in which millions of Americans participate, safe recreational shooting is a valid use of Federal public lands, and participation in recreational shooting helps recruit and retain hunters and contributes to wildlife conservation
    THEREFORE:
    the public interest would be served, and our citizens’ fish and wildlife resources benefitted, by action to ensure that opportunities are facilitated to engage in fishing and hunting on Federal public land
    Subject to valid existing rights, Federal public land management officials shall exercise their authority under existing law, including provisions regarding land use planning, to facilitate use of and access to Federal public lands and waters for fishing & sport hunting.
    Source: H.R.2834 11-HR2834 on Sep 2, 2011

    Voted NO on background check for every firearm sale.
    Harris voted NAY the Bipartisan Background Checks Act
    H.R.8: To require a background check for every firearm sale. This Act may be cited as the “Background Check Expansion Act”.

    It shall be unlawful for any person who is not a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer to transfer a firearm to any other person who is not so licensed [and conducted a background check].
    The [restrictions] shall not apply to any law enforcement officer, or member of the armed forces, or bona fide gift between spouses, between parents and their children, or between siblings or [immediate family members].
    Temporary transfers [are allowed] if the transferor has no reason to believe that the transferee will use or intends to use the firearm in a crime or is prohibited from possessing firearms; at a shooting range; or while reasonably necessary for the purposes of hunting.

    Opposing argument from the Heritage Foundation, 2/26/2019: Heritage Action opposes the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 8) and will include it as a key vote on our legislative scorecard. This legislation would require universal background checks for all firearm sales (even private) with specific exceptions. Unfortunately, universal background checks would do little to prevent firearm violence and would instead make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm. Studies show that universal background checks are largely ineffective when it comes to preventing mass shootings. In addition, most people imprisoned for firearm-related crimes access their firearms illegally through theft, the underground market, family members, or friends. H.R. 8 is poorly written and makes criminals out of many law-abiding Americans who commonly make low-risk firearm transfers.

    Legislative outcome Roll call 99 in House on 2/27/2019 passed 240-190-2; introduced in Senate 1/8/2019; no action as of 3/28/2020.

    Source: Congressional vote 19-HR0008 on Feb 27, 2019

    Voted NO on background checks for private transfers.
    Harris voted NAY Background Check Expansion Act
    H.R.8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act: This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties (i.e., unlicensed individuals). Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check. The prohibition does not apply to gifts between spouses in good faith.

    Heritage Action opinion to vote NO (Feb. 26, 2019): This legislation would require universal background checks for all firearm sales (even private). Unfortunately, universal background checks would do little to prevent firearm violence and would instead make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm. Studies show that universal background checks are largely ineffective when it comes to preventing mass shootings. In 19 of the most recent high-profile cases, the shooters bought their firearms legally and passed all the required background checks.

    White House Statement (Biden’s opinion to vote YES): Gun violence is a public health crisis. Every day, gun violence–community violence, domestic violence, suicides, and mass shootings–takes American lives and forever alters many more. Last year, we saw record levels of homicides in cities throughout our country. The Federal gun background check system is a proven tool to reduce gun violence and save lives. This system, called the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, has kept millions of guns out of potentially dangerous hands. The Administration encourages closing existing loopholes in this system [such as private transfers in H.R. 8].

    Legislative Outcome: Passed House 227-203-1 on 03/11/2021 (rollcall #75); introduced in Senate with 36 co-sponsors; no furthther Senate action during 2021.

    Source: Congressional vote 21-S529 on Mar 1, 2021

