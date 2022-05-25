Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: CASA of Caroline

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The year 2022 marks a special anniversary for the Mid-Shore’s Women & Girls Fund. For two decades, the WGF, under the watchful eye of its funder, Alice Ryan, and its diligent board members, have invested in some of the region’s most deserving charities to support and empower women and girls.

Over the next twelve months, the Spy will highlight some of the many organizations that the Women & Girls Fund has helped. Strategically using their limited resources to target programs typically overlooked by traditional philanthropists or government grants, the WGF board has found innovative ways to leverage their modest contributions for the most impact.

We start our series with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Caroline County. Dedicated to supporting and promoting court-appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children to find a safe home for them to thrive, CASA of Caroline has played a key role in doing just that.

The Spy recently sat down with Amy Horne, the director of outreach at CASA of Caroline, who also happens to be the daughter of the late Talbot County Circuit Court Judge William Horne, who founded CASA in Talbot County, to talk about the program and the special challenges women and their children have in America’s court system.

We also chatted briefly with Women & Girls Fund board member Martha Kendall, who has been a strong supporter of the organization, on how careful the WGF is in selecting its grantees and why CASA of Caroline was such a worthy recipient.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Women & Girls Fund please go here. For information about CASA of Caroline County please go here.