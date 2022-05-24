How to Apply for The American Rescue Plan Funds in Chestertown

The Town received $4.4 million in ARPA funding and intends to utilize a portion of such funding to provide local stimulus to support area stakeholders.

A 10-member ARPA Advisory Task Force, comprised of appointed members from the community, was formed in February 2022 to provide advisement to the Mayor and Town Council on how these funds can benefit the Chestertown community. To best advise the town, the Advisory Task Force selected a community organization application process to ensure organizations meet the ARPA funding and compliance requirements, are fiscally sound, and will provide significant impact for our community. The ARPA Advisory Task Force will then provide ranked recommendations to the Town for final decisions. All established organizations are eligible.”

“This site has all the information a group would need to apply for the ~$1.8mm reserved by the Council for community-based projects that are inline with the ARPA guidelines,” says War 2 Councilmember Tom Herz.