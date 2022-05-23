The Fatherhood Initiative: Finding Solutions Together at Big Mixx’s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parenting has its challenges, but for fathers separated from their families because of legal, financial, or other issues, it can feel like an impossible dream to be a part of their children’s life. A criminal record, arrears with child support, and behavioral problems all become obstacles to re-entering a relationship with a child.

And even with a willingness to try to find a solution, resources are not always readily apparent.

In a search for solutions, Carol Niemand, Jamie “Big Mixx” Barrett, and Richard Lewis have been working on an impromptu support system to steer fathers in the right direction to achieve a new relationship with their children.

Niemand says that her 40 years as a special education teacher have given her the insight to recognize students without fathers in their lives. Because of that absence, children often display emotional, social, and academic problems in school that play out in young adulthood.

“There was nothing I could do to make up for their absence. Then a light went on as I watched Jamie “Big Mixx” Barrett parent and foster parent children who came into his life these past few years,” she says.

The two decided to work together and came up with goals for a fatherhood program: “To equip individuals with tools to succeed in fatherhood; provide help in anger management, literacy, positive parenting and financial stability; build a positive mindset by providing resources spiritual guidance, employment education, substance abuse and mental health; to collaborate with the judicial system by providing help with legal matters; help get criminal cases expunged, and provide resources to stop recidivism.”

This March, with a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, “The Fatherhood Initiative” was founded. Big Mixx’s barbershop on Philosopher’s Terrace would become the Wednesday meeting place.

“A barbershop is a place you can be yourself and share any problem you might have among friends,” says Fatherhood Coordinator Richard Lewis. “We might not always have the answers on hand, but we can point them in the right direction.”

So far, more than a dozen men have attended the meetings with the hope of remedying their situation. “Some of these guys have already found the answers they need and have come to share,” Barrett says.

It doesn’t hurt that every meeting ends next door for dinner at Phat Daddy’s where the conversations continue.

Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm, Big Mixx opens his doors for men wanting to find solutions to their parenting dilemmas often with the help of guest speakers who visit to discuss financial health, working with the court to expunge a record, revisit child support issues, and anger management.

Ward 3 Councilmember Jose Medrano will discuss financial literacy Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Big Mixx’s, 100 Philosophers Terrace, near Dollar General. 410-778-9496.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.