Rock Hall Summer Shuttle Returns

The Rock Hall summer shuttle will be back in action Friday, May 27 thanks to Kent County Local Management Board coordinator Dawson Hunter and Rock Hall businessman Rick Carter.

With the Rock Hall town council’s blessing, the shuttle will offer more than a dozen stops throughout town to serve residents, tourists, and boaters at the many marinas in the area. The shuttle will operate Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11pm. Currently, the shuttle is scheduled to run to October 8.

A Rock Hall-Tolchester-Chestertown shuttle route will also be announced this week pending funding approval from the Kent County commissioners. According to Hunter, the expanded route is penciled in for the 2023 budget.

Hunter, Housing and Transportation Coordinator for KCLMB, tells the Spy that the summer shuttle will serve two purposes: transportation and data gathering. Data will help determine the feasibility of a long term county transportation expansion to connect county townships.

Round Trip tickets are $5, Day Passes are $10, and Season Passes are $100. The Rock Hall loop begins at Ford’s Seafood at the top of each hour.

Check the bus schedule here.