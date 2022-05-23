Mid-Shore Food: In the St. Michaels Community Center Kitchen with Chef Sean Raspberry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

St. Michaels Community Center (SMCC) is about to go through some significant changes. Renovations will convert the vintage lumber warehouse into a modern facility that will also include space for a culinary workforce training program for Chesapeake College and other interested apprentices.

To lead the expansion of the culinary programs, SMCC hired long-time chef phenom Sean Raspberry. Raspberry may be remembered for his gastronomic mastery at places such as the Inn at Perry Cabin, Out of the Fire, Harrison’s Harbour Lights, and General Tanukis, to name just a few. His current responsibilities include running and producing nutritious menus for SMCC’s Community Café, which serves eat-in and take-out meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.

“I’m excited to have Chef Sean on the SMCC team, and I look forward to working with him in the kitchen,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “There aren’t any culinary limitations on what we can do, whether providing meals to the community, cooking classes, or culinary workforce training. We’re able to offer a unique and delicious menu, and we can pass along that knowledge to the community in SMCC’s future culinary arts programs.

The more we talk about the future and the possibilities, the more excited we both get to start the program. We’ll have to patiently wait for the new building. But we’ll be ready to hit the ground running once the new building and new kitchen are ready.”

Ground-breaking for the new facility is scheduled for the fall, and renovations are expected to take a year to complete.

The Spy recently sat down with Chef Sean and asked him about his previous experience, why he chose to work at SMCC, and his plans for the future.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about St. Michaels Community Center please go here.

Val Cavalheri is a recent transplant to the Eastern Shore, having lived in Northern Virginia for the past 20 years. She’s been a writer, editor and professional photographer for various publications, including the Washington Post.