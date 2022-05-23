Adkins Mystery Monday: Which Prehistoric Looking Turtle Did We Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! It’s World Turtle Day, so we’re celebrating with a turtle-themed mystery! Which prehistoric looking turtle did we find searching for a suitable location to lay her eggs?
Last week, we asked you about the adult antlion (family Myrmeleontidae). There are eight species of antlions recorded in Maryland, though there are over 2,000 species in the world. This antlion is likely in the genus Myrmeleon. The larvae in this genus will create funnel-like pits to lure in and trap their prey (primarily ants). Interestingly, the larvae can only move backwards.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
