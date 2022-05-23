32nd Annual Sneaker Creeper to Kick Off Tea Party Weekend

Young runners and walkers will be lacing up their sneakers — or Velcroing them — later this month for the 32nd annual Sneaker Creeper.

The series of fun children’s races will help kick off the Chestertown Tea Party Festival weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

As has been tradition, the Sneaker Creeper will be held this year in Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium at Washington College. Proceeds benefit H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown.

This annual community-wide event is meant to enhance and encourage learning, sportsmanship, friendship and fitness, while having a whole lot of fun along the way.

Sneaker Creeper races are broken down by age group and distances. They are open to children ages 2 to 11 years old, with distances ranging from 25 yards for the youngest racers up to a mile for the oldest participants.

For more information and race registration, go online to SneakerCreeper.info.