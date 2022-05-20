Washington College Hosts 239th Commencement Exercises on May 22

Washington College will host the 239th Commencement Exercises on the Campus Green beginning at 10:30 AM on Sunday, May 22, conferring degrees upon 247 graduates in front of family, friends and loved ones.

The Honorable Joseph M. Getty ’74 will deliver the keynote address. Getty, a Washington College alum, most recently served as Chief Judge of Maryland’s highest court and will speak to graduates about the importance of community engagement and public service.

Zairel Luna (Centereach, NY) was selected as the Senior Class speaker. She is an International Studies major, and has been heavily involved with a number of organizations during her time as a student. This includes serving as the Secretary for the Class of 2022, Secretary of Service and Community Relations for the SGA, a member of the newly created Latinx Student Union, a member of the Student Events Board, Community Service Chair for Cleopatra’s Sisters and a member of the Model United Nations team. Following a planned gap year, Luna intends to apply to law school in pursuit of a career in immigration law.

The highlight of the ceremony is the public conferral of Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees on the 2022 Washington College graduates. Michael J. Sosulski, President, will officially confer the degrees earned and Interim Provost and Dean Michael Harvey will individually present each graduate.

Harvey will also present the College’s faculty and student awards, as well as the senior honors and prizes. These include the Alumni Association’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, the Jane Huston Goodfellow Memorial Prize, the Sophie Kerr Prize and the George Washington Medal and Award, among others.

This week there are also numerous events and celebrations leading up to Commencement, to include a Senior Beach Bash at Conquest Beach, the Senior Class Awards Luncheon (May 20 at Noon on the Miller Library Terrace), and the announcement of the Sophie Kerr Prize (May 20 at 7:30 PM in Hotchkiss Recital Hall), which can be viewed here. The finalists for this prestigious prize were recently announced – read the full story here.

Over the past few weeks, the College has been sharing the voices and accomplishments of members of the Class of 2022 through a series of Senior Spotlights. These stories can be viewed here.

The outdoor ceremony is open to all. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Johnson Fitness Center and a ticket will be required for entry. A livestream of commencement will also be available here beginning at 10:25 a.m.

This year also marks the return of Alumni Weekend to the festivities. Special events for alums include a Chester River tour on the Callinectes, a Writers’ Union Alumni Reading at the Lit House, and a cocktail party where alums have the opportunity to welcome the Class of 2022 into the community.

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.