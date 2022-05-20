 Into The Woods Opens June 10 At Church Hill Theatre 

Do fairy tales ever come true? In Act One of Stephen Sondheim’s glorious musical Into the Woods, the answer is a resounding YES! Cinderella and Rapunzel find their Prince Charmings, Little Red Ridinghood is saved from the wolf, Jack’s beanstalk leads him to both adventure and riches, and a Wicked Witch sows appropriate discord. In addition to the classic stories from the Brothers Grimm, Sondheim introduces The Baker and the Baker’s Wife, new characters who lead the others into richer and darker directions.

Into the Woods, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, premiered on Broadway in 1987, won three prestigious Tony Awards, and has been in production somewhere in the world ever since.

The Church Hill Theatre revival of Into the Woods opens on June 10 and runs for three weekends. Directed by Sylvia Maloney, the production features a live orchestra and an outstanding cast who have mastered Sondheim’s complex harmonies and syncopated lyrics. Mark Wiening plays the Baker and Becca Van Aken is the Baker’s Wife. Heather Joyce-Byers takes on the Witch and J.W. Ruth appears as Cinderella’s Prince. In the best community theater tradition, several performers of the summer Green Room Gang children’s camp are appearing in a main-stage production: Caleb Ford as Jack, Maria Boone as Milky White, Thea Daly as Granny, Abigail Gilbert as Florinda, and Ian Stotts as the Wolf.

The Musical Director, Kevin Thomas, coordinated the singers and musicians. The choreographer is Cavin Moore and set design is by Thomas Rhodes and Michael Whitehill. Doug Kaufmann is the lighting designer and Tina Johnson heads a team of costumers. Full crew and cast information will be in the Showbill.

Audiences will appreciate the thoroughly renovated theater, with comfortable new seating, refinished floors and specially designed fabric wall décor. The Church Hill Theatre spring musical is a long-time community favorite, so patrons are urged to make reservations well in advance.

Please note Church Hill Theatre’s current Covid policy :The Church Hill Theatre, Inc. will NOT be requiring masks or proof of vaccination for this event. This policy is subject to change at the Board of Directors’ discretion.

Into the Woods opens on June 10 and runs through June 26, 2022, with performances at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. Tickets are $25 for adults, $ 20 for members and $ 15 for students. Reservations and credit card payment can be made by calling the Church Hill Theatre office at (410) 556-6003 or online at churchhilltheatre.org.