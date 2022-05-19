The National Music Festival Seeks Hosts to House Musicians

One of the great benefits to the National Music Festival over its first decade has been the willingness of local residents to open their homes to host participating musicians.

As NMF returns in June, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, most of the musicians and staff will be housed in Washington College dormitories.

However, the Festival is also seeking host families or individuals to accommodate some of our musicians who will begin arriving June 3 or 4, departing on June 19. Festival concerts will run from June 5 through 18.

To ensure everyone’s health and safety, NMF has implemented strict Covid 19 protocols for this season. This includes requiring all professional musicians, apprentices, staff and technicians to be fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid 19.

They also must present proof of a negative Covid test taken 48 hours prior to arriving in Chestertown; and they will be tested several times during the Festival.

“With this level of precaution, we feel comfortable asking members of the community to host musicians and staff for this year’s Festival,” said Caitlin Patton, the Festival’s executive director. “If any musician receives a positive test result during the Festival, they will be relocated and isolated.”

Examples of suitable accommodations include spare bedrooms with en suite or adjacent bathrooms, detached guest cottages, and garage or other apartment units.

If you can provide housing or have further questions, please email info@nationalmusic.us using as your subject line NMF HOUSING 2022.

For concert schedules and ticket information, please visit (www.nationalmusic.us). National Music Festival concertgoers will be required to present verifiable proof of full vaccination against Covid 19, and masks (fully covering the nose and mouth) must be worn in all concert venues.