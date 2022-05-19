Former St. Michaels High School Grad to become New Talbot County Superintendent of Schools

With a unanimous vote at the May 18, 2022 meeting, the Talbot County Board of Education appointed Dr. Sharon Pepukayi as the new Talbot County Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2022, pending finalization of the contract and approval of the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Mohammed Choudhury.

“The Board was very pleased with the high quality of the 18 applicants for the position of Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools,” said Susan Delean-Botkin, Board President.

“Dr. Pepukayi stood out with her excellent credentials, outstanding leadership, stakeholder support and local knowledge. The Board is very pleased to welcome Dr. Pepukayi to Talbot County Public Schools.

Dr. Pepukayi is currently an assistant superintendent for the Appoquinimink School District. As an educator for 30 years, Dr. Pepukayi has served in numerous roles including student advisor, mentor, reading coach, teacher, assistant principal, and principal prior to moving to district administration. It is while spending time in classrooms, that she recognized the need to keep students at the forefront of her decision making. Her passion for students is undeniable and she loves to talk with them about their educational journeys.

Dr. Pepukayi is a collaborator and believes in unleashing the talents of others. She has worked tirelessly to develop leaders and promote equity and diversity efforts in her district. In addition, she helped with the expansion efforts as the district enrollment increased to over 3,000 during her tenure. This included opening new educational facilities, expansion of preschool and bilingual programming, and promoting student excellence within the community.

Being no stranger to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Dr. Pepukayi graduated from St. Michaels High School, then pursued her post-secondary education in North Carolina, Ohio, and Delaware. She credits her parents for instilling her love of teaching and learning. Her mother is a retired teacher, and her father is a retired waterman, businessman, and former school board member. Dr. Pepukayi earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Bennett College, Master of Arts in Early and Middle Childhood Education from Ohio State University, and a Doctor of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University. She is a member of many educational organizations, and a charter member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She has also provided training and presented at several national conferences.

In her free time, Dr. Pepukayi enjoys being around the water, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She is the proud parent of two sons.