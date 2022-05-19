First Friday with Joe Holt – Trad Jazz Meets Bop Meets Latin

On June 3 at 8 pm, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland presents another unique live music collaboration in its new “First Friday with Joe Holt” series. Holt is well known on the Eastern Shore as being a sensitive accompanist and creative collaborator. He commands a repertoire of ballads, classic and swing jazz tunes in the style of piano great Dave McKenna. The First Friday series allows Joe to stretch these limits by inviting different musical guests each month, often from quite different musical genres, to explore their common ground

For this month’s First Friday program, Joe Holt asks the musical question, “What happens when you ask a traditional jazz trumpeter (Danny Tobias), a bop sax guy (Vincent Lardear), and a Latin jazz trombonist (David Sacks) to collaborate on classic selections from the Great American Songbook?”

Equally at home with a cornet or trumpet, Danny Tobias is best known for traditional jazz and swing, either reproducing classic arrangements or artful improvisation. In addition to playing at Birdland with David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, or with Marty Grosz’s Hot Wings, or with the Midiri Brothers’, Danny has worked with a number of high-profile artists such as Vince Giordano, Harry Allen, Marty Grosz, and Howard Alden. He has performed at Birdland, Mezzrow, Lincoln Center, the Players Club, and other prestigious jazz venues in major US cities.

Vincent Lardear is a former member of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra under trombonist Buddy Morrow and was lead alto sax with the Illinois Jacquet Big Band. He has also recorded with Grammy Award winning saxophonist Phil Woods. Vince is currently a member of the Baltimore Symphony Pops andis a well-known figure in the jazz scene in Philadelphia and the surrounding Tri-State area.

David Sacks has performed and recorded with Brazilian greats such as Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto (the “Girl from Ipanema”), Flora Purim, and Tito Puente. He performed in the Broadway show Gospel at Colonus starring Morgan Freeman. He currently plays and sings Brazilian, Latin, and jazz music in the DC metro area and regularly performs at venues such as Strathmore, Blues Alley, Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, and the Embassy of Brazil.

Advance tickets are $15, and are available at www.mainstayrockhall.org. Telephone reservations are also accepted by calling 410-639-9133. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N. Main Street in Rock Hall. It receives funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.