Celebrate Summer Solstice with ShoreRivers

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, ShoreRivers pivoted its annual Summer Solstice Celebration to instead features mall-group outdoor expeditions led by experts presenting particular aspects of our local ecosystem. Back by popular demand, ShoreRivers will again host a slate of exciting and experiential outings, as well as the beloved big-tent party on the banks of the Chester River! Register online now for your choice of a dozen expeditions and get your tickets for the Solstice Celebration at shorerivers.org/events . Expeditions will be held throughout the region from June 14-24 and the Celebration will be held at the Washington College boathouse on June 25.

ShoreRivers Executive Director Isabel Hardesty puts the event in context: “For many, the solstice indicates the official start to summer and warmer months when so many people flock to the river. By connecting with partners—regional experts in their fields, local celebrities, and entrepreneurs—we are able to provide uniquely memorable experiences that illustrate the need for healthy, accessible waterways. And it’s especially meaningful that we can celebrate the river together this year!”

Expedition offerings include a full moon paddle out of San Domingo Creek with Riverkeeper Matt Pluta, an evening tour and navigation lesson on board the River Packet with Bob Ingersoll, and a fabulous afternoon and evening of cycling followed by a wine tasting and rustic dinner in the barn at Crow Vineyard. Find details about these and more online.

The week will culminate in a grand celebration on Saturday, June 25, at Washington College’s Hodson Boathouse in Chestertown. Each $100 ticket includes: open bar with beer, wine, and a signature cocktail; hors d’oeuvres and a full buffet dinner; live music; and a beautiful setting along the Chester River. The celebration begins at 6:00 pm and continues through dusk with a rousing live auction where guests will bid on exceptional artwork, enticing destinations, and even a sail with Gary Jobson, America’s pre-eminent Ambassador for Sailing and Ted Turner’stactician aboard the winning America’s Cup yacht Courageous.

All funds raised during this event will go directly to support ShoreRivers’ work for clean rivers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Help ShoreRivers achieve their clean water goals by becoming a sponsor for the Solstice Celebration, and joining a cadre of committed environmental stewards.

For tickets and more information, visit shorerivers.org/events or contact Freya Farley at 443.385.0511 ext 210 or ffarley@shorerivers.org.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

