May 17, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Galena Students Win American Legion Essay Contest

C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton announced the winners of the Americanism Essay Contest earlier this spring. From left are, Galena Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Sara Brock; students Desirae Blackiston, Piper Walters, Evelyn Dunn and Ce’rell Brown; Post 246 Auxiliary President Patti Bone; and Betterton Mayor Donald Sutton.

Three Galena Elementary School students were honored for their essays earlier this spring by a local American Legion Post Auxiliary, with one student moving on to the national contest.

The C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary of Betterton sponsored the Americanism Essay Contest this spring.

Local students were asked to offer their thoughts on the question: “How we can support families who provide care to their Veterans?”

Galena Elementary School student Ce’rell Brown won first place, but his recognition went beyond the local contest.

Brown also won first place in the Northeastern Shore District and was awarded first in the state by the American Legion Department of Maryland.

His essay was entered in the national contest.

Galena Elementary School student Evelyn Dunn received first place from the local unit and third in the Northeastern Shore District.

Galena students Piper Walters and Desirae Blackiston came in second and third place, respectively, in the local unit contest.

“The entire C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 Family is so very proud of these students for taking the time to write the essays and for helping to keep Americanism alive in our school system,” the post wrote on Facebook in announcing the winners.

The winners received a certificate, a monetary award, a gift card to Marzellas by the Bay restaurant and a goody bag at a ceremony held April 8 in Betterton.

