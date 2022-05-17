Eat Like You Live at Londonderry

Visitors to Londonderry on the Tred Avon will now take home their own jar of Londonderry’s spice rub.

“We’ve had so much fun sharing our spice rub with our campus visitors,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “One of the biggest compliments we get about life at Londonderry is the quality of the meals prepared by our amazing culinary team. Sharing our spice rub is a way for our visitors to take a bit of Londonderry home with them and prepare some of our recipes in their own kitchens.”

The spice blend was introduced to Londonderry by Shavonte Green, who has been a member of the culinary team for ten years and makes all of the pastries and breads prepared in the Tred Avon Tavern kitchen. The spice rub has become part of many of Londonderry’s best dishes, and some of the spice rub ingredients, including parsley and thyme, are grown in the Community Garden that is tended by residents.

Recipes from the Tred Avon Tavern that incorporate the spice rub are now posted on the Londonderry website where visitors and members of the community can create a taste of Londonderry in their own homes. The first feature is Pan Seared Rockfish with Londonderry Spice Rub, and more seasonal and healthy recipes will be added in the future. Links to the recipes and more information about the spice rub can be found on the Londonderry website at www.londonderrytredavon.com

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.