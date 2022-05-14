Mid-Shore Arts: Pam Watroba’s Mosaics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.

The result of that personal rebirth can now be seen at the Main Street Gallery in Cambridge and RiverArts in Chestertown, where Pam displays a remarkable range of her creations, including both abstract and figurative uses of glass to create images as diverse as Chesapeake Bay sunsets to human skulls that celebrate el Día de Los Muertos.

The Spy caught up with Pam in Cambridge last week to talk about her work.

