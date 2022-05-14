Bay Country Chorus Seeks Women and Men of All Ages to Join

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990 the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are unable to attend live musical performances. So, we bring the music to them.

In 2018 BHS opened the membership to women of all ages. With a dynamic and energetic new director, the chorus has decided to invite ladies to join us in song creating a mixed chorus. We will continue to provide entertainment to our friends and neighbors throughout the mid-shore. This gives us an opportunity to continue this important work in bringing live music to those in senior living facilities, those in venues dealing with dementia or in rehab and to expand our performances. Men of all ages who like to sing are also invited to take a look at the chorus.

An open house will be held on Monday May 16th starting at 6:45 pm at Brookletts Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brookletts Ave in Easton. Light refreshments will be served. An introduction to singing four-part harmony will be introduced and questions will be answered. For information, or to register please contact John Crovo, current President at 410-820-4761, jcrovo@goeaston.net.